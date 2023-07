Dixon is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth Friday in Philadelphia.

Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez is getting the start for the Phillies, so the Padres will put Dixon's right-handed bat at DH. The 31-year-old has just a .437 OPS versus lefties this season in the majors but has posted an .876 OPS against southpaws in 2023 at Triple-A El Paso.