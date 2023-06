Dixon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Dixon padded the Padres' lead in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old remains confined to a part-time role, leading to inconsistent playing time. He's struck out 10 times while going just 4-for-26 (.154) over his last 10 contests. For the season, he owns a .212/.259/.365 slash line with two homers, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base through 58 plate appearances.