Dixon went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-1 victory over Miami.

Dixon has swung the bat well of late, going 7-for-19 with a 1.066 OPS over his last seven games. While the 31-year-old Dixon isn't likely to play enough for fantasy purposes, he's been solid off the bench for the Padres, slashing .243/.310/.378 with a home run and three RBI through 42 plate appearances.