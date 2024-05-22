Kelly is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Kelly had started behind the dish in three of the past four games, but he'll give way to Jake Rogers as the Tigers and Royals wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Rogers appeared to have supplanted Kelly as the top option behind the plate toward the end of April, but playing time between the two backstops has been more equitable in May, with Kelly having thus far garnered 10 starts at catcher to Rogers' nine on the month.