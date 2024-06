Kelly went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 8-4, 10-inning win over the Red Sox.

Despite batting ninth, Kelly was able to deliver a solid performance nonetheless as he extended his hitting streak to seven games. The 29-year-old is splitting time with Jake Rogers behind the plate, with the latter likely to draw the start Monday after Kelly caught all 10 innings Sunday. Both players' fantasy values are capped somewhat by the timeshare, though they can still be useful in deeper formats.