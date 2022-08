Norris had his contract selected by the Tigers and will start Friday against the White Sox.

Norris was previously announced as Friday's starter and has now officially been added to the 40-man and 26-man rosters. The veteran left-hander posted a 6.90 ERA across 30 innings out of the bullpen for the Cubs before being cut loose in late July, and he quickly joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal and began building up as a starter.