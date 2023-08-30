Norris was designated for assignment Tuesday.

Norris' most recent stay in the big leagues lasted just one day after he was tagged for four runs on four hits and a walk over two innings versus the Twins on Monday. This is the second time Norris has been DFA'd by Cleveland this month -- he elected free agency after the first time before re-signing on a minor-league deal. Hunter Gaddis was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.