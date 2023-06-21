The Guardians designated Norris for assignment Wednesday.

Cleveland moved Norris off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to clear room for top pitching prospect Gavin Williams, who is set to make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Athletics. Norris' stay with the big club lasted just four days, with the veteran lefty tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen over his lone appearance. If Norris passes through waivers and opts not to elect free agency, he'll remain in the organization and will report back to Triple-A Columbus.