The Guardians selected Norris' contract from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Monday's game against the Royals, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Norris will be up with the Guardians for the second time this season after he previously spent four days with the club before being designated for assignment June 21. Since clearing waivers and reporting back to Triple-A, Norris has posted a 2.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 15.1 innings. Though he's been deployed as a swingman at Triple-A this season, Norris is likely to serve exclusively as a multi-inning bullpen arm while he's in the majors.