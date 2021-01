Norris and the Tigers agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.475 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris had the best season of his seven-year career in 2020, posting a 3.25 ERA and 1.16 WHIP, though it came in a small sample of just 27.2 innings. That ERA was backed by a solid combination of a 24.1 percent strikeout rate, 6.0 percent walk rate and 55.7 percent groundball rate, setting him up to be a useful member of the Tigers' pitching staff in 2021.