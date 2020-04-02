Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Expanded rosters could save job
Lugo and fellow third baseman Jeimer Candelario could both make the Tigers' Opening Day roster if teams get to keep more than 26 players, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario is considered the favorite to snag the starting third base job when the regular season is able to start. With a 26-man roster, this would very likely have resulted in Lugo being sent to waivers, but it is expected that teams will get to keep as many as 30 players to begin the year. The extra roster spots could keep Lugo at the MLB level, though the Tigers may still opt for someone with more defensive versatility to fill one of the new reserve roles. If Lugo does make the team, he could push Candelario for playing time if the latter struggles.
