The Tigers designated Lugo for assignment Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The main prize for Detroit in the July 2017 trade that sent J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks, Lugo never emerged as the everyday player the Tigers hoped he would develop into when they acquired him. Over parts of three seasons in the majors, Lugo slashed .236/.270/.358 (62 wRC+) in 400 plate appearances and didn't show an ability to play reliable defense anywhere other than third base. With younger prospects in Willi Castro and Isaac Paredes both surpassing him in the organizational pecking order at the hot corner, Lugo was ultimately deemed an expendable piece. If he goes unclaimed off waivers or isn't dealt to another club, Lugo will remain in the organization and report to the Tigers' alternate training site.