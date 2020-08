Lugo is starting at third base and batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Lugo hasn't played a ton so far this season, as he's only logged one start and six at-bats. Regular third baseman Jeimer Candelario is shifting over to first base Tuesday, with C.J. Cron (knee) getting placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day. Lugo could see more regular time while Cron is out, though Harold Castro is also a candidate to see time at the hot corner.