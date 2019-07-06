Jimenez was recalled by the Tigers on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jimenez was called up in a corresponding move to the demotion of Ryan Carpenter. He was with the team earlier in the season, but worked only 2.1 innings out of the bullpen, surrendering three earned runs on four hits and two walks. Jimenez has experienced much more success at Triple-A Toledo, posting a 2.92 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 33 strikeouts across 37 innings.

