Play

Jimenez joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.

Jimenez made his big-league debut for the Tigers last season but didn't do much of note. In 10.2 innings, he posted a 5.91 ERA and an 8:5 K:BB.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...