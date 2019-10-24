Play

Jimenez was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 24-year-old saw his first major-league action this year, but now finds himself off the Tigers' 40-man roster. In 10.2 major-league innings this season, Jimenez carried a 5.91 ERA with a 1.59 WHIP.

