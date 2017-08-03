The Tigers will promote Mujica on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The right-hander has dominated Triple-A Toledo this season, spinning a 2.35 ERA with 38 strikeouts, five walks and 12 saves in 46 innings. Despite his closer experience with the Mud Hens and the 50 saves on his major-league resume, Mujica probably won't score many -- if any -- opportunities, especially after Shane Greene's recent pair of conversions backed up the club's declaration of his new role. Mujica may help in some fantasy leagues that count holds, but he may need time to work his way into a high-leverage gig, and the floundering Tigers may not provide many of those anyway.