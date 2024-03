Urshela has yet to lock down the Tigers' third base job, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Petzold writes that Urshela remains "Plan A" at third base, but he's receiving competition from "Plan B" Matt Vierling, with Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez also in the mix but on the periphery. The Tigers might ultimately not settle on an everyday guy at the hot corner, especially since all of the players in the competition are capable of playing multiple positions.