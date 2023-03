The Tigers acquired Witherspoon in a trade with the Rays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Witherspoon played 115 games for Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2022, and the outfielder hit .266 with an .809 OPS along with 17 homers over 470 plate appearances. The 2018 fourth-round selection has a chance to make his MLB debut at some point in 2023.