Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Eyeing Saturday start

The Tigers are expected to active Zimmermann (neck) from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann was placed on the IL on Aug. 5 after experiencing neck spasms, but his ability to resume throwing just a few days later suggests the injury was never viewed as a major concern. Manager Ron Gardenhire said earlier this week that Zimmermann wouldn't necessarily require a rehab assignment prior to being reinstated, so the right-hander could get clearance for the weekend if he completes a side session or live batting-practice session Thursday without incident. Drew VerHagen would likely surrender his spot in the rotation if Zimmermann gets the green light to start this weekend.