Zimmermann had his contract selected from the alternate site Thursday.
Zimmermann was cut and then re-joined the Brewers just before the regular season began. While he was expected to begin the season at Triple-A Nashville, the team's recent placement of Corbin Burnes (undisclosed) and Zack Godley (finger) on the injured list has tested their pitching depth. It remains to be seen what Zimmermann's role will be with the club.
