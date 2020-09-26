Zimmermann will open Sunday's season finale against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Zimmermann has been a starter throughout his 12-year MLB career and likely could give the Tigers some length if they wanted it, but they'll want to give a handful of pitchers the chance to throw one last time this season. Tarik Skubal is expected to follow him out of the bullpen.
