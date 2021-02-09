Zimmermann signed with the Brewers as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.
The 34-year-old recorded a strong 3.32 ERA in his first seven seasons in the league as a National, but he became an entirely different and significantly worse pitcher after signing a five-year, nine-figure deal with the Tigers, struggling to a 5.63 ERA. A forearm injury limited him to just 5.2 innings last season. There's very little in his recent track record that suggests he'll be able to fill an important role in Milwaukee, but the Brewers will be happen with whatever they get out of him given his low price tag.
