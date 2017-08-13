Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Hammered for seven runs in no decision
Zimmerman (7-10) allowed seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one over 3.1 innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Twins.
Zimmerman was staked to a five-run lead in the first inning, but fell apart in the third inning, and even though he left the game with a deficit, the Tigers made a comeback to take him off the hook for a potential loss.. This is the third time he's allowed at least five runs in a start over his last seven outings, and although he's also thrown a number of gems, his 5.62 ERA makes him a very risky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tosses quality start in loss to Pirates•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tosses seven scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Exits after just 3.2 innings•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pounds strike zone in Monday's win•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Chased early Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...