Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Hammered for seven runs in no decision

Zimmerman (7-10) allowed seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one over 3.1 innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Twins.

Zimmerman was staked to a five-run lead in the first inning, but fell apart in the third inning, and even though he left the game with a deficit, the Tigers made a comeback to take him off the hook for a potential loss.. This is the third time he's allowed at least five runs in a start over his last seven outings, and although he's also thrown a number of gems, his 5.62 ERA makes him a very risky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Dodgers.

