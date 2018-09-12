Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Serves up three homers
Zimmermann (7-7) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) and six hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Zimmermann allowed all five runs via the home run, as he induced only two ground-ball outs for the game. The 32-year-old has a 4.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 116.2 innings heading into his next start against the Twins on Monday.
