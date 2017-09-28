Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not in Thursday's lineup
Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Cabrera will miss a fourth straight game following his removal from Saturday's contest with a back injury, which wound up being revealed as a pair of herniated discs. There has been no word on his status, so he will remain day-to-day for the time being while John Hicks draws the start in his stead.
