Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not in Thursday's lineup

Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Cabrera will miss a fourth straight game following his removal from Saturday's contest with a back injury, which wound up being revealed as a pair of herniated discs. There has been no word on his status, so he will remain day-to-day for the time being while John Hicks draws the start in his stead.

