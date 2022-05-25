Rosso (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day injured list Saturday and made his season debut for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, striking out one and issuing two walks over a scoreless inning of relief.

Rosso joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal in March, but he never arrived in time for spring training after experiencing visa issues. Triple-A Toledo then placed him on the 7-day IL on April 13, though it's unclear if he was made inactive on account of needing time to build up or due to a legitimate injury. Regardless, Rosso finally made his 2022 debut over the weekend, and he'll look to cobble together some quality appearances for Toledo as he attempts to earn a call-up to the majors. The 25-year-old right-hander previously made 14 big-league appearances with the Phillies between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.