Carpenter could be called upon by the Tigers to make a spot start against the Twins on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Artie Lewicki, originally scheduled to start Saturday, hit the disabled list with elbow inflammation Wednesday. Carpenter is the most obvious candidate to take his place as he's the only starter on the Tigers' 40-man roster in the minors, though the team could of course select the contract of another player or go with a bullpen day. He's scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo, which would leave him unavailable for Saturday, but if he ends up being scratched Wednesday that would strongly indicate that he'll be the choice for the spot start.