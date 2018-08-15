Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Candidate for spot start
Carpenter could be called upon by the Tigers to make a spot start against the Twins on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Artie Lewicki, originally scheduled to start Saturday, hit the disabled list with elbow inflammation Wednesday. Carpenter is the most obvious candidate to take his place as he's the only starter on the Tigers' 40-man roster in the minors, though the team could of course select the contract of another player or go with a bullpen day. He's scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo, which would leave him unavailable for Saturday, but if he ends up being scratched Wednesday that would strongly indicate that he'll be the choice for the spot start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...