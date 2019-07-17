Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Sent to Triple-A
Carpenter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday's start versus the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter was handed the loss Tuesday after surrendering seven runs over three innings, so he'll make his way back to the minors. The 28-year-old has a 9.30 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB in nine starts for the Tigers this season.
