Carpenter will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Tuesday's game against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Carpenter was rumored to be a favorite to make Tuesday's start, and the team confirmed their pitching plans Monday evening. He's made eight starts for the Tigers in 2019, accruing an 8.36 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with a 25:12 K:BB over 37.2 innings.