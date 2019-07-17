Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Crushed by Cleveland
Carpenter (1-6) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out none across three innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Indians.
Carpenter got through the first inning unscathed but was touched up for five earned runs in the second inning prior to allowing two more runners to cross the plate in the following frame. It was his ninth start for the big-league club this season, though he's experienced little success, posting a 9.30 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with 25 strikeouts and 13 walks across 40.2 innings. If he sticks in the rotation for another turn, Carpenter will likely get his next start Sunday against Toronto.
