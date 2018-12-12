Tigers' Shane Greene: Seen as ninth-inning man
Manager Ron Gardenhire said the team view Greene as the closer heading into next season, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.
Greene was able to pick up 32 saves in 38 opportunities despite logging a 5.12 ERA (4.65 FIP) during the 2018 campaign. His 65:19 K:BB helped him wiggle out of some jams, though his 1.7 HR/9 mark warrants concern. He will go into next year with a leg up on Joe Jimenez for the ninth-inning role.
