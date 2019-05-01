Tigers' Shane Greene: Stays perfect in save opportunities

Greene struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

Greene allowed a leadoff single to J.T. Realmuto but then settled in to strike out three straight Philadelphia hitters to end the game. The veteran closer is now a perfect 12-for-12 in save opportunities this season to go along with a stellar 1.29 ERA. If nothing else, Greene has certainly enhanced his trade value in the early going.