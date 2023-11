The Tigers outrighted Wingenter to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Wingenter went unclaimed upon being exposed to waivers after he compiled a 5.82 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 17 innings with the big club in 2023. The 29-year-old right-hander could opt for free agency in the coming days and assess his options on the open market, though he likely wouldn't garner anything more than a minor-league deal.