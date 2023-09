The Tigers recalled Wingenter from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

With Matt Manning (foot) out for the season, Wingenter will come up from the minors to fill Manning's roster spot. Wingenter has pitched to an unimpressive 7.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP through nine innings in the majors this year, but he's thrown 7.2 consecutive shutout innings in the minors since Aug. 13. Despite his hot streak, Wingenter will likely be limited to low-leverage situations while in Detroit.