Wingenter (leg) is listed as an available reliever for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wingenter was removed from his most recent spring appearance Friday against Atlanta after being struck on the leg by a comebacker, but his inclusion on the lineup card two days later implies that he avoided any sort of major injury. The veteran right-hander enters Sunday's contest carrying a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and .125 batting average against through 5.1 innings in Grapefruit League play.