Wingenter signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to Petzold, Wingenter will earn $1.2 million if he makes the majors. The 29-year-old has struck out 121 over 87 career innings at the big-league level, but he barely pitched from 2020-22 due to Tommy John and back surgeries and missed more time in 2023 because of right shoulder tendinitis. Wingenter is healthy now, though, and if he stays that way could have a decent shot to win a bullpen job.