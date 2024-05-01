Perez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in an 11-6 win over the Cardinals during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-4 in the matinee, Perez led the charge for Detroit in the nightcap, launching a solo shot off Steven Matz in the second inning before belting a two-run shot in the fifth off Ryan Fernandez that put the Tigers in the lead for good. Perez has three homers in 15 games since his promotion, and they've all come in the last three games. The sudden power surge has pushed his slash line to .302/.375/.628 with two steals, seven runs and eight RBI.