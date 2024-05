Perez went 2-for-4 with two triples, a run scored and four RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Perez batted third and continued his strong start to the season, as he boosted his batting average to an even .300 and his OPS to .906. The versatile 24-year-old has settled in as the team's primary center fielder with Parker Meadows demoted to the minors. Perez should hold onto fantasy value as long as he's seeing regular playing time and swinging a hot bat.