Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Set to avoid surgery

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Perez won't require surgery for the left orbital fracture he sustained June 16, but the outfielder lacks a clear timeline for a return, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. "It's not, from what I understand, where it's going to be something long term," Hinch said of Perez's injury. "But it doesn't mean it heals itself fast. He's feeling better and better and reporting progress."

Perez suffered the injury prior to the Tigers' June 16 game in Houston, when he struck himself below the eye with an exercise band while taking part in a pregame workout. While he was fortunate to avoid surgery and isn't expected to have any long-term damage to his vision, Perez won't return from the injured list this weekend when first eligible, and his absence could very well extend into the All-Star break. The 26-year-old had been in the midst of a rough start to the season before suffering the injury, batting just .180 with seven home runs and three stolen bases over 53 games.