Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Ready for rehab assignment

Perez (orbital) will embark on a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Perez suffered a left orbital fracture June 16, when he struck himself below the eye with an exercise band while participating in a pregame workout. He's been cleared to start a rehab assignment, and if all goes well in the minors, then Perez should be back with the Tigers by mid-August. He had a .594 OPS with three steals, seven home runs and 17 RBI over 175 plate appearances prior to his injury.