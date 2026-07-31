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Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Ready for rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perez (orbital) will embark on a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Perez suffered a left orbital fracture June 16, when he struck himself below the eye with an exercise band while participating in a pregame workout. He's been cleared to start a rehab assignment, and if all goes well in the minors, then Perez should be back with the Tigers by mid-August. He had a .594 OPS with three steals, seven home runs and 17 RBI over 175 plate appearances prior to his injury.

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