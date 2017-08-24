Tigers' Zac Reininger: To have contract selected

Reininger will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Reininger will take the roster spot of Chad Bell, who is unavailable after pitching four innings of relief Wednesday. The 24-year-old doesn't have any major-league experience to his name, but he owns a healthy 2.54 ERA and 60:18 K:BB across 63.2 innings in the minors this season. He'll likely stick to low-leverage situations during his first stint with the big club.