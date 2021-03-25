Hunter was released by the Mets on Thursday.
The veteran righty joined the Mets as a non-roster invitee prior to camp but had an opt-out in his contract in the event that he didn't earn a roster spot. He evidently wasn't going to break camp in the big-league bullpen, so he'll now look for work elsewhere.
