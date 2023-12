Hunter announced Wednesday that he has officially retired from baseball, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Hunter, 37, struggled to a 6.85 ERA through 23.2 innings of relief last year with the Mets before being released in mid-June. The right-hander pitched for seven different teams over the course of 16 major-league seasons and finishes with a career 4.07 ERA in 917.1 total frames.