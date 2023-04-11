site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tommy Hunter: Throwing live BP
Hunter (back) is throwing live batting practice Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Hunter would appear to be making a swift recovery from the back spasms that sent him to the 15-day injured list April 4. He is first eligible to be activated April 19 and could be ready on that date.
