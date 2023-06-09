Hunter (0-1) took the loss Thursday as the Mets fell 13-10 to Atlanta, giving up three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

With two runners on in the bottom of the 10th inning, the right-hander left a 1-0 cutter in the heart of the zone and Ozzie Albies crushed it deep to right field to walk it off. Hunter has served up four homers in 21.2 innings this season, a nearly identical rate to last year, but he hasn't been anywhere near as lucky and now carries a 6.65 ERA -- a jump of more than four runs from 2022. The veteran reliever was the sixth Met to come out of the bullpen Thursday, and he'll remain in a low-leverage role unless he's able to earn some trust from manager Buck Showalter.