Hunter was designated for assignment by the Mets on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The veteran righty is in his 16th major-league season but doesn't appear to have a lot left in the tank. In 23.2 innings this season, he struggled to a 6.85 ERA, striking out just 18.9 percent of opposing batters. His $1.75 million salary isn't particularly large, but it's enough above the league minimum that it might discourage potential suitors on the waiver wire. John Curtiss was called up to take his place on the roster.