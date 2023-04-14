site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tommy-hunter-beginning-rehab-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tommy Hunter: Beginning rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hunter (back) is beginning a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Syracuse, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
That puts him on track to return to the Mets' bullpen when first eligible next week. Hunter landed on the 15-day injured list April 4 because of back spasms.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read