Parker permitted one run on two hits over 1.1 innings Saturday during a non-save chance in a 7-3 win over the Yankees.

Parker was called in to face Luke Voit with a three-run lead, two runs in and a runner on first in the seventh inning. The right-hander retired Voit on a groundout to end the threat, but was reached for a solo homer by Gary Sanchez to lead off the eighth inning. The non-save chance doesn't seem to indicate any lack of faith in Parker as the closer, as he was deployed in the high-leverage moment of the game.