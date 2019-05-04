Twins' Blake Parker: Nicked for run in non-save chance
Parker permitted one run on two hits over 1.1 innings Saturday during a non-save chance in a 7-3 win over the Yankees.
Parker was called in to face Luke Voit with a three-run lead, two runs in and a runner on first in the seventh inning. The right-hander retired Voit on a groundout to end the threat, but was reached for a solo homer by Gary Sanchez to lead off the eighth inning. The non-save chance doesn't seem to indicate any lack of faith in Parker as the closer, as he was deployed in the high-leverage moment of the game.
