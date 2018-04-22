Twins' Byron Buxton: Could be activated Wednesday

Buxton (head) will begin playing in games at extended spring training Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday when first eligible, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It sounds like Buxton is progressing as expected since being shut down a few days earlier after experiencing migraines. After taking batting practice Saturday with no complications, Buxton will serve as the designated hitter in a simulated game Sunday before playing the outfield the following two days. If all goes well, Buxton will likely rejoin the Twins in the Bronx in advance of the final two contests of Minnesota's four-game series with the Yankees.